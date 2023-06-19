Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja's Husband Drops Hint Of Divorce On Social Media

The news of a potential divorce between Sreeja, the daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, and her husband Kalyaan Dhev has garnered significant attention. While the couple has not officially confirmed the reports, their recent activities on social media have led to speculation about the state of their marriage. Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Bengaluru in 2016.

What sparked the rumour?

Kalyaan Dhev, Sreeja's husband, recently took to his Instagram account to offer a glimpse into his Father's Day celebrations. He shared several photos and videos capturing joyful moments with his daughter Navishka. In the caption, Kalyaan disclosed that he gets to spend four hours with her every week. This revelation left fans feeling melancholic and prompted comments speculating on the status of his relationship with Sreeja, questioning if they had indeed divorced.

(Kalyaan Dhev shares an adorable collage with his daughter. | Image: Kalyaan Dhev/Instagram)

In addition to sharing photos, Kalyaan Dhev also posted a heartfelt video featuring his daughter Navishka, accompanied by an emotional message. He expressed that the cherished memories with his daughter never fail to bring a smile to his face and conveyed his longing for their next meeting. Kalyaan concluded his post by extending warm wishes for a Happy Father's Day to all fathers around the world.

Who's saying what?

Speculation surrounding Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev's potential separation started circulating on social media platforms last year. The rumors gained momentum when Sreeja removed her husband's surname from her social media handles. Moreover, the couple unfollowed each other, adding fuel to the speculation. However, neither Sreeja, Kalyaan Dhev, nor their families issued any official statements addressing the status of their marriage. While an official confirmation is still pending, Kalyaan Dhev's recent post provided some clarity on the circulating rumors, shedding light on the situation.

Meanwhile

Sreeja and Kalyan Dhev tied the knot in 2016 and later celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Navishka, in 2018. Following the emergence of rumors regarding their separation, fans started speculating about Sreeja's future plans, particularly whether she was contemplating another marriage. It's worth noting that Sreeja had previously been married to Shirish Bhardwaj, but their marriage concluded in 2011.