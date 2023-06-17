Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Host South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok In Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charam recently hosted the Ambassador of South Korea, Chang Jae-bok, at their home in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi revealed the same through a series of photos on social media, expressing his pleasure at the meeting. The actor revealed that he had been eager to meet the ambassador ever since his son Ram Charan and Chang Jae-bok shake legs to RRR song Naatu Naatu at the G20 Summit.

Chiranjeevi highlights cultural ties between South Korea and India

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared the delightful moments captured with the Korean Ambassador and his team. Alongside the photos, he shared a note.

‘Delighted to host a high tea session in honor of Ambassador of South Korea to India @ChangJaebok1. Absolute pleasure meeting you! Was looking forward to meeting you since the time you matched the #NaatuNaatu steps with @AlwaysRamCharan at the recent #G20 Summit in Srinagar," it read.

During the interaction, Chiranjeevi emphasised on the cultural similarities between South Korea and India. He highlighted the mutual love for food, music, and films. The star acknowledged the immense popularity of K-Pop and K-dramas among Indian audiences and expressed optimism about Indian movies making an impact in South Korea.

Ram Charan's Performance at G20 Summit

In May, Ram Charan represented Indian cinema at the G20 Summit held in Jammu and Kashmir. On the stage, he enthralled the audience by performing the hook step of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu alongside Korean delegates. The video went viral much to the delight of Ram Charan's fans.

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Game Changer directed by Shankar. Co-starring Kiara Advani and featuring music composed by S Thaman, the film has created a buzz among fans. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy working on his forthcoming project, Bhola Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth.