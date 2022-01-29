Chiranjeevi Marks His Mother Anjana Devi's B'day With A Sweet Note Amid COVID Quarantine

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, shared an adorable post to mark his mother Anjana Devi's birthday on Saturday. Uploading a picture alongside his mother and his wife Surekha, the actor expressed sadness about not being able to take his mother's blessings as he is still quarantined. He further hoped his mother would bless him for his next life as well. His mother's birthday comes shortly after his COVID diagnosis, as he mentioned having "mild symptoms" while quarantining at his home.

Chiranjeevi pens birthday wishes for his mother Anjana Devi

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, January 29, the Acharya actor shared a beautiful family picture of him and his wife all smiles for the camera with his mother stationed in between. In the caption, he wrote," Mom! Happy Birthday. As I'm in quarantine and can't take your blessing directly, I'm expressing my wishes here. I pray to God that your blessings be upon me not only for this life but in future births too. Greetings, from your Shankar Babu." Take a look.

Meanwhile, the actor recently informed fans about his COVID diagnosis via a social media statement. He wrote, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon."

Dear All,



Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.



I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.



Can’t wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

More on Chiranjeevi's work front

The actor is awaiting the release of Acharya, in which he stars alongside Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde as well as Kajal Aggarwal. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 1, 2022. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations.

He will also be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar. He further has Mohan Raja's Godfather as well as another project with filmmaker Venky Kudumula in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@KCHIRUTWEETS)