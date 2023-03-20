Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Headed For Split With Husband Chaitanya?

Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in December 2020 with friends and family in attendance. The mehendi, haldi and wedding ceremony had taken place at Udaivilas Udaipur making the occasion a royal affair. Niharika and Chaitanya now seem to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Missing wedding photos

A quick scroll through Chaitanya's Instagram account will reveal that the Indian School of Business graduate has removed all his wedding posts. The only remaining post in his timeline with wife Niharika in it is one where he is introducing their dog - Buzz Jonnalagadda, a golden retriever to his followers. Niharika on the other hand, despite unfollowing Chaitanya has retained all her wedding posts including other pictures she had posted with him over the course of their courtship.

The star-studded wedding

The pair's royal wedding was attended by several big wigs from the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi too was in attendance for his niece's nuptials. Other attendees who blessed the pair included Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The much-in-love couple now seems to be facing marital trouble, with their mutual unfollowing of each other all but confirming the rumours.

Niharika made her her debut in Telugu cinema with Oka Manasu opposite Naga Shourya. She has since appeared in both feature films as well as television projects. She launched her own production company Pink Elephant Pictures in 2015. Niharika has since also donned the producer's hat multiple times. She was last seen in Suryakantham, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, both of which released in 2019. The same year she was also seen in her own production Madhouse, a situational comedy, in which she played the role of Meena.

