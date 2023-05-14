Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal: South Celebs Share Photos On Mother's Day 2023

Chiranjeevi took to his social media handles to share a few family pictures with his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. He also dropped some photos of his brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan. In the photos, the megastar can be seen affectionately hugging his mother.

Sharing the photos, he captioned, "Anuragam, Mamkaram... The meaning of these two is mother. We will forget everything if we see mother's smile. We all learned to be humble from our mother. #happymothersday for all the moms." Soon after he made the post, a fan wrote, "Jai Chiranjeevi, an inspiration to many," while another commented, "Mother's day greetings to Anjanamma garu who has provided good people for the society." In the first photo, he was seen posing with his entire family while his mother took the center frame. In the next picture, he was captured sharing a candid moment with his mother. In the third slide, Pawan Kalyan posed with their mother with a bright smile. In the last picture, Chiranjeevi's mother was seen caressing her loved ones. Check the post below:

Pooja Hedge and Kajal Aggarwal also shared posts on Mother's Day. Pooja wrote in the caption, "Mom. Magician. Superhuman. Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Thank you for inspiring me (sic)." Sharing her son's picture with her mom, Kajal wrote, "This frame is special. My two most favourite people- The one who gave me her forever and taught me to do the same for mine… I think of you every minute while I cherish the joy of my Neil in my arms 🥰 thank you for teaching me through example (sic)."

About Chiranjeevi's early life and upcoming projects

Chiranjeevi was born in the year 1955 in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh. His father was a constable, due to which he spent his childhood with his grandparents in their native village. The megastar began his career in acting back in 1978 with the film titled Punadhirallu. The veteran star has done more than 150 films to date. While he has been busy with the shoot of his film Bhola Shankar, which will release on August 11, 2023, he has signed up for two more films. One will be under Kalyan Krishna and the other will be under Vassishta. These two films will mark his 156th and 157th film, respectively.