Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Pose With Chiranjeevi And Family In Baby Shower Photos

Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently shared pictures from a baby shower, organised for her by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and family. In the photos, parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana were seen smiling as they posed alongside their families. After Allu Arjun's photos with the couple went viral, Chiranjeevi and family's photos have taken over the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared the baby shower pictures and said she was, "So grateful for all the love." She also tagged Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Smitha Reddy and Sarin Katta for organising "lovely baby showers" for the couple. She concluded the post by saying that their baby is "truly blessed". Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi and tennis star Sania Mirza were also in the pictures, among others. Check out the post below.

Allu Arjun joins Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni in Hyderabad

At Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's baby shower, several guests were in attendance. One of the guests was Pushpa star Allu Arjun. During the get-together, clips of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's bromance were shared online. Both of the Telugu stars wore black outfits and were seen enjoying the event together. After the two were seen together, fans are hoping they feature in a film together soon. They have featured in the 2014 film Yevadu together.

Upasana Kamineni's baby shower in Hyderabad

Upasana Kamineni recently shared pictures from her baby shower. In the pictures, Upasana wore a blue dress. In attendance were guests like Allu Neela Shah and Allu Arjun's sister-in-law. Upasana and Ram Charan have been making the most of their babymoon, travelling around the world, including Thailand, Dubai and the US.