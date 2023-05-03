Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja On Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Meghana Raj remembered her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on May 2. The actress shared a throwback picture with Chiranjeevi on her Instagram handle and wrote, "MCForever," with an infinite emoji. The couple got married back in 2018 after dating for a decade. The Shivarjuna actor reportedly died of a cardiac arrest in 2020.

As today (May 3) is Meghana Raj's birthday, several fans took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday. A fan wrote, "Happiest birthday to the strongest woman @megsraj. Ur always my inspiration, thankfully i was also born on the same day. I hope even I will be a strong person like u. Ur always an inspiration to Mee. I wish u all the best fr ur upcoming projects. Can't wait to see uh on the big screen." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "He is always with u," followed by a heart emoji. Check out the post below:

More on Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Raj has been actively dedicating her achievements to Chiranjeevi Sarja post his demise. After she won an award, she felt emotional as her husband also wanted to win the same award for many years. Sharing her feelings, she posted a photo alongside her husband's picture and wrote, "Chiru ur black lady is finally home! Can't express how this feels... But I have this image in my mind how exactly u will react to having gotten this! I'm proud of YOU baby ma.. this is for u being honest about who u are! PpL have loved u more offscreen and this is exactly why u deserve this even more! Even now ur making sure miracles are constantly happening around us," with a heart emoji. Check out the photo below:

After Chiranjeevi's untimely demise, the actress courageously got back up on her feet to look after their son Raayan. The actress has worked in several South Indian films including Raja Huli, Memories, Kurukshetra, and more. She made her acting debut in 2009.