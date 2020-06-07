Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Kannada Actor's Residence

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday, his family said. The 39-year old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Huge crowd gathers outside the residence of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja at KR road in Banashankari, Bengaluru as his mortal remains were brought there from the hospital.

Karnataka: Huge crowd gathers outside the residence of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja at KR road in Banashankari, Bengaluru as his mortal remains have been brought there from a hospital. pic.twitter.com/RMumbKF13i — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was a home production of Sarja family.

His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna', where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Another loss to the Indian Film Industry. Will miss you brother@chirusarja #ChiranjeeviSarja — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) June 7, 2020

(with agency inputs)

