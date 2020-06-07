Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away At 39; Anil Kumble, Priyamani, Others Mourn Loss

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was 39. The actor, who has worked in over 20 Kannada films, breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru.

As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, known for his work in Kannada and other film industries, and the brother of Dhruva Sarja, who is also an actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj is also an actor. He is the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had made his debut with Vayuputra in 2009, a film that won him awards and established him in the industry. Chirru, Chandralekha, Bharjari, Seizer, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You and Sinnga were some of his other well-known works.The actor was last seen in Shivarjuna, that released in March 2020.

Tributes

Cricket legend Anil Kumble, actor Priyamani, were among those who expressed their shock and grief over the death.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

