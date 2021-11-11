Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Starrer 'Bhola Shankar' Launched With Grand Pooja Event; See Pics

After the news of the casting went viral, the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar has kickstarted its journey on an auspicious note. The movie stars veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the lead, alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The makers launched the movie with a grand ceremony on Thursday.

Apart from the lead duo and the director Meher Ramesh, numerous filmmakers of the Telugu film industry were present at the event. Many celebrities of Tollywood also gave their good wishes for the project.

The launch pooja started at 7.45 AM, as announced by the makers over the past few days. The venue was decked in a grand manner with flowers and other decorations. Among the attendees were some of the known filmmakers of Tollywood, including Raghavendra Rao, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, VV Vinayak, N Shankar, Vamsi Paidipally Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, among others.

Chiranjeevi donned an all-black traditional attire for the 'pooja' ceremony. He was seen praying while the priests recited the mantras.

Tamannaah wore a yellow saree for the occasion. She shared a glimpse on Instagram stories of her praying at the event. The Baahubali star also expressed her delight in working with Meher Ramesh. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote that the collaboration was long due.

The movie had been announced with a grand video in late August. The video featured a still of Chiranjeevi and Keeethy Suresh, who play siblings in the movie, as she tied rakhi to him. The occasion was Raksha Bandhan and the makers of the movie then held trends on their official Twitter handle asking them to celebrate the festival along with the team by using the film's hashtag.

Keerthy Suresh, who recently played the sister of another South superstar Rajinikanth in Annaatthe, was not present at the pooja event.

Tamannaah was later announced as the lead on November 8. She had then tweeted, 'Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar. Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!'