'Bholaa Shankar': Tamannaah 'ecstatic' To Star Opposite Chiranjeevi In 'Vedalam' Remake

Tamannaah Bhatia has announced her collaboration with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Meher Ramesh directorial Bholaa Shankar. The actor took to her social media handles and uploaded a poster while mentioning that she is "honoured and ecstatic" about being a part of the "Mega Movie". The film marks Tamannaah Bhatia’s second association with Chiranjeevi after period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Along with the aforementioned duo, Bholaa Shankar stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi's sister. The movie comes as the official remake of the 2015 Tamil action thriller Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar. The project's official announcement was made by Mahesh Babu on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday this year.

Tamannaah Bhatia to play female lead in Bholaa Shankar

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 9, the Maestro actor made the announcement via a poster and wrote," Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!" Take a look.

The film's pooja ceremony is set to take place on November 11, 2021, while the regular shoot will reportedly commence on November 15. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment along with Creative Commercials, the film is eyeing a 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Bhatia, who took on Tabu's role in Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Hindi movie Andhadhun, is gearing up for the release of Anil Ravipudi's F3. She will be appearing as a female lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan while also helming a role in the romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam. Among other projects, she has the Telugu remake of the superhit Hindi film Queen, titled That Is Mahalakshmi. The film also stars Shibani Dandekar, Roopa Lakshmi, Samarth Ashok Hegde, Geetanjali and CVL Narasimha Rao in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside son Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming actioner Acharya. The Koratala Siva directorial is based on the story of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a protest against the Endowments Department over the embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TAMANNAAH SPEAKS/CHIRU FAN CLUUB)