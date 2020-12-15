Chiranjeevi Welcomes Newly-weds Kajal Agarwal, Gautam Kitchlu On 'Acharya' Set

Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot on October 30, resumed work on Tuesday. Superstar Chiranjeevi welcomed Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the sets of Acharya.

Pictures of the couple with Chiranjeevi went viral on social media. The superstar gave a bouquet of flowers to the couple and later cut a cake on the set. Director Koratala Siva also joined the celebration.

Kajal & Gautam Kitchlu Took Blessings from @KChiruTweets in the Sets of #Acharya As @MsKajalAggarwal Joined the Sets Today! Shooting Happening in Surroundings of Hyd @SivaKoratala @DOP_tirru #SureshSelvarajan & Anvesh Reddy were along with them in Sets @KonidelaPro @MatineeEnt. pic.twitter.com/oDgvcFVUZt — WORLDWIDE A C F🌐 (@WorldWideACF) December 15, 2020

The film has music by Mani Sharma. Recently, Regina Cassandra was roped in for a special appearance in a celebration song.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. To be produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The budget of the film is said to be at Rs 140 crore.

The shoot of the film was delayed as Chiranjeevi recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said on his Twitter page that he took a test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie Acharya.

"Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am asymptomatic and & quarantining myself at home," he said.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was intimate and was limited to only friends and family.

(with PTI inputs)

