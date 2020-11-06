Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Pictures With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Agarwal has been sharing some beautiful pictures from the different functions related to her wedding. Her ensembles have people raving about them. However, what got the most attention are her pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in a gorgeous pastel pink salwar suit. Take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal posts loved up pictures with Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram today morning on November 6, 2020, as she shared a series of pictures with hubby Gautam, and these pictures will give you the fuzzies for sure. The couple is standing at a balcony of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai which was the venue for their wedding. One of the pictures sees them strike a pose at the camera, another has the two looking at each other, while the third which is by far the most adorable has Kajal resting her head on Gautam’s shoulder, as she seems at peace and happy. Fans and family have showered the couple with loving comments too, have a look.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding

The #KajGautKitched wedding happened on October 30, 2020, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, with only the close friends and family of the couple, as to take precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kajal had taken to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans on October 6, 2020, about their wedding. The actor has shared various pictures from all of her wedding functions. She had got two of her outfits especially customised with motifs and embroidery that conveyed the relationship and the story of the couple.

Kajal’s customised lehenga for Gaur Pooja

The actress wore a customised pastel green lehenga for the ritual called Gaur Pooja. The lehenga had motifs and work that were inspired by a particular hotel property at Lake Como in Italy, which is a favourite of the couple. In her caption, talking about the lehenga, she wrote – “My dear @anitadongre thank you for this exquisite lehenga conceptualised and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of @villadestelakecomo ðŸ˜ truly appreciate all that you’ve put into it and your personal investment of time and energy. Grateful for having you as a friend ! ðŸ’šðŸ’•”

Kajal’s customised suit for her Haldi

For Kajal’s Haldi function she wore a yellow and pink suit which had its fabric especially customised for Kajal. The motifs on the suit include birds, heart, and leaves which as per the actor resonate with her and Gautam Kitchlu. She wrote with the pictures in the outfit – “This custom Chanderi weave was specially created with motifs that were resonating with @kitchlug and me ðŸ’–.”

