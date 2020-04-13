Chiranjeevi To Reprise Mohanlal's Role In Telugu Remake Of 'Lucifer'?

Chiranjeevi, who is waiting to resume work on Koratala Siva's Acharya after the lockdown finishes, has reportedly started work on his next. Reports suggest that the actor will be next seen in the Telugu remake of 2019's hit movie Lucifer. While the original had Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, the Telugu remake of Lucifer will reportedly see Chiranjeevi reprising the role of Mohanlal. Reports also claim that the makers of Lucifer Telugu remake have roped in Saaho fame Sujeeth to direct the upcomer.

According to media reports, Chiranjeevi had acquired the remake rights of Lucifer soon after its release. The Malayalam movie reportedly grossed more than Rs. 200 crore worldwide and also managed to garner positive reviews among the critics. The Telugu remake of Lucifer will be produced by Chiranjeevi's production banner Konidela Productions.

A leading media reports' source claims that the remake will soon go on floors after Chiranjeevi wraps Sukumaran's Acharya. Reportedly, Sujeeth is working on the script of the remake and is looking at starting the pre-production work. Sujeeth last directed Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. Although the movie drew mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences, however, the movie managed to earn big numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has Acharya in his kitty. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. The upcomer is slated to hit the marquee by 2020.

