Chiyaan Vikram Breaks Silence Over Recent Heart Attack Rumours; Thanks Fans For Their Love

South actor Chiyaan Vikram has a number of films in the pipeline. While the actor is now gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 helmed by Mani Ratnam, the actor also has Cobra in his kitty. As the actor recently attended Cobra's audio launch and thanked his fans for showering him with their love. He also addressed the rumours of him experiencing a heart attack and revealed how his face was morphed over a sick person's body and was used as thumbnails by many channels.

Chiyaan Vikram recently experienced mild chest discomfort and was hospitalised for the same. The actor was soon released from the hospital and received a lot of love from his fans. However, many rumours surrounding Vikram's health also surfaced on the internet. Many claimed that Vikram had suffered a heart attack and some fake pictures began making rounds. However, his manager soon cleared the air and confirmed that he only had mild chest discomfort and not a heart attack.

Vikram attended the audio launch of his upcoming film Cobra on July 11 and addressed his heart attack rumours. The actor seemingly took the rumours sportively and mentioned how he was overwhelmed by his fans' love. He also added how he does not need anything else in his life as he has supportive friends, family, and fans.

The actor said, "I saw, I saw all the reports. Many morphed my photo over a sick man's body and kept it as thumbnails. They went creative and it was good. Thank you. I feel that I have experienced so much in life, so this isn't a huge concern." "My family, friends and fans have been supportive. I don't need anything else in life," he added.

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming movies

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to star in the upcoming film Cobra, in which he will share the screen space with Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan. Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film will hit the theatres on August 11. The actor also has Mani Ratnam's most awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in his kitty. The film, which is based on the legendary tales of the Chola dynasty, will also see Aishwarya Rai in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan