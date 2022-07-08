Popular actor Chiyaan Vikram is currently in news as rumours and reports about his ill-health continue to surface online. The actor's manager, Suryanarayanan M has now taken to Twitter to clear the air and put the rumours that the actor suffered a heart attack to rest.

Suryanarayanan M assured actor's fans that he 'is fine now' and will be discharged from the hospital in a day.

Chiyaan Vikram's heart attack rumours

Chiyaan Vikram, who is currently gearing up for his film Ponniyin Selvan experiencing 'mild chest discomfort', after which he was admitted to the hospital. The rumours that he had been hospitalized owing to a heart attack surfaced online, and his manager has now clarified that that is not the case. He mentioned he was 'pained' by the rumours that have surfaced and assured fans that the actor is 'fine'.

He mentioned that the Deiva Thirumagal actor would be discharged from the hospital within a day, and requested fans to give him and his family privacy during his health crisis. The tweets read:

"Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

The hospital also released a statement and informed that the actor is doing better and will be discharged soon.

Several fans and followers took to the comment section of the tweet and wished for the actor's speedy recovery. They also thanked his manager for an update about his health and for slamming rumours about him having a heart attack. They wrote, "Thank you for your clear explanation.. get well soon #ChiyaanVikram sir."

Image: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan