Chiyaan Vikram Looks Fierce As Prince Aditya In Ponniyin Selvan's New Poster; Take A Look

Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer project, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film will see south actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role along with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai playing the leading lady. The upcoming period drama is based on the eponymous Tamil novel by Kalki and will be released in two instalments.

Ponniyin Selvan Part one is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. With just a few months away from the release of the film, makers are leaving no stones unturned in building a massive buzz surrounding the project. After piquing fans' excitement levels with the first look posters, makers yet again unveiled a new poster featuring Chiyaan Vikram in an intense avatar as Prince Aditya Karikalan.

Ponniyin Selvan makers drop new poster of Chiyaan Vikram

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have yet again treated fans with a new poster from the period drama film. The poster features Vikram in a never seen avatar of a fierce king named Aditya Karikala. Vikram looks like a regal king in the poster as he poses sitting on a horse with long hair and an intense look on his face. The actor is also seen wearing armour while carrying a sword with him. Sharing Vikram's look on Twitter, the handle wrote in the caption, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam."

Here, take a look:

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire. The film will chronicle the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. Apart from the lead actors, it also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@actorjayaram_official