'Ponniyin Selvan': Actor Karthi Shares Glimpse From Set As He Expresses Love For Horses

Popular actor Karthi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 and took to his social media account to share a glimpse from the sets of the upcoming flick. In his post on social media, he expressed his love for horses and several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the movie. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan and many others. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

Karthi on the Ponniyin Selvan sets

Karthi headed to his Instagram account on Monday to share a glimpse of his time on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan as he shared an adorable picture of himself with a horse. He was seen gazing at the horse and petting him as he smiled from ear to ear. He was seen in a jacket and white shirt and penned down a note about his love and fascination with horses. He recalled that he learnt horseriding in his 2016 film Kaashmora, in which he shared the screen with Nayanthara. He then went on to mention that shooting for Ponniyin Selvan was all that he dreamt of as he was on a horseback throughout the film. He spoke about the 'exhilaration' that comes with interacting with the animal as he wrote, "I have forever been fascinated by horses. While I learnt horse riding for #Kaashmora, I lived all that I dreamt of, during the filming of #PonniyinSelvan, as I was on horseback almost throughout the film. Can’t describe the exhilaration when you connect with the horse and it breathes and pulsates with you!"

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the recently released posters of the character in the film gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming movie. Karthi was seen in red and black attire as he gave an intense look and had some heavy eye make-up as well. Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan seemed to be dressed like royalty and Vikram and Jayam Ravi showcased their fierce persona.

See the Ponniyin Selvan poster here

Image: Instagram/@karthi_offl