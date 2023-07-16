Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Dhruva Natchathiram's Second Song To Release Soon, Reveals Director

The Chiyaan Vikram led Dhruva Natchathiram has been in the works for years now. The ambitious Tamil spy-thriller had initially released a teaser featuring an untitled song. This was followed by a promise to release its first single - Oru Manam and that too released after a significant delay. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has now made an official announcement regarding the second single of the film, with a set date in mind.

3 things you need to know

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the Mani Ratnam magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others.

Dhruva Natchathiram was initially going to be made with Suriya before the latter bowed out.

Harris Jayaraj is giving the music for this film with it marking his seventh collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Gautham Vasudev Menon sets a date for Dhruva Nathchatiram song release



The director took to his official social media handles to share a poster for the film coupled with a much-awaited release date for the release of the film's second song. The announcement also reassured Chiyaan Vikram's fans that despite the massive delays and setbacks the film has experienced, it is still very much on the cards inching it's way to the theatres. The second single from the film is all set to release on July 19.



Menon's announcement read, "Heralding the arrival of DHRUVA NATCHATHIRAM with this song that’s releasing on the 19th... #HisNameIsJohn #DhruvaNatchathiram." The announcement also carries a poster of what is presumably Chiyaan Vikram's beefed up arm, wielding a gun. Though an official release date has not been set, it appears the director is finally ready to bring his film to the audiences.

Dhruva Natchathiram stars Chiyaan Vikram as a spy



Chiyaan Vikram leads this spy thriller with Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma also starring in the cast. Additionally, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Arjun Das, Munna and Vamsi Krishna also hold important roles. Harris Jayaraj gives the music for this film, marking his seventh collaboration with director Menon. An official release date for Dhruva Natchathiram has not been announced as of yet.