Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Aishwarya Rajesh Clarification On Playing Srivalli

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Twitter handle to respond to Aishwarya Rajesh's comment on playing Srivalli in Pushpa. Aishwarya had earlier shown interest in playing the role of Srivalli, which sparked several rumours. However, she later clarified in a statement that she admires Rashmika and her work.

"Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love," tweeted Rashmika. Several fans posted their reactions in the comments section. Check the post below:

Aishwarya Rajesh's statement

Aishwarya Rajesh's publicist shared a statement that read, "At the outset, allow me to thank you all for the unconditional love that you have been showering on me ever since I came to the film industry and the great support you have been providing to all my films. I consider myself greatly blessed to have so many wonderful fans and such lovely audiences who have nothing but love for me and my work. Talking about work. I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking.

She further added, "To cite an example. I said I liked the character of Srivalli Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me. However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film. I wish to clear the confusion that seems to have ensued and clarify very clearly that I have nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika's work in the film and that I have immense respect for all my fellow actors and actresses. At this point, I would like to request those peddling rumours to stop speculating and attributing malicious motives to a simple statement that I made while trying to explain the roles which I thought were of my kind."