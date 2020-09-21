Chiyaan Vikram’s 'Cobra' Movie Crew To Recreate Russia Sets In Chennai?

The makers of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra have decided to construct a set in Chennai which will be resembling their shooting locations in Russia. The movie is one of the much-awaited films of this year, more so because Vikram will be playing seven different characters in the same. Apart from that, the movie will also mark the debut of cricketer Irrfan Pathan along with the Tamil debut of actor Srinidhi Shetty.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Raavan' Actor

The shooting of 'Cobra' had come to a halt in Russia

The filming of the movie which is being helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu was a smooth process until the pandemic situation struck in on a global level. As a result, the shooting of the Russia schedule of the movie came to an indefinite halt five months ago when the pandemic situation intensified.

The director of the movie had also taken to his social media to inform that the entire crew of the movie had to wrap up the shooting of the movie in Russia due to the travel bans imposed by the Indian government owing to the pandemic situation.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram's Telugu Movies That You May Have Missed; Check List

The music of the movie has been composed by AR Rahman

Now, according to a news report in Filmibeat, the makers of the movie have decided to recreate Russia in Chennai as travelling internationally for the shooting looks bleak for the next couple of months. The movie has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. Lalit is also the co-producer of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The music of the movie will be composed by the maestro AR Rahman while the cinematography of the movie will be done by Harish Kannan.

The first track from the movie, Thumbi Thullal was unveiled by the makers recently and received a favourable response by the masses. The track was crooned by Nakul Abyankar and Shreya Ghoshal with the lyrics being penned by Vivek.

Talking about the director of the movie Ajay, he rose to fame with his film Imaikka Nodigal which had garnered immense critical acclaim. Vikram was last seen in the film, Kadaaram Kondan. The film was directed by Rajesh M Selva and was bankrolled by Rajkamal International Films.

Also Read: Did You Know Chiyaan Vikram Starrer 'I' Audio Launch Was Done By Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.