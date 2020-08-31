Did You Know Chiyaan Vikram Starrer 'I' Audio Launch Was Done By Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Kennedy John Victor, majorly known by his stage name, Chiyaan Vikram, is a well-known Indian actor, who is appreciated for his works in the Tamil movie industry. He is one of the most celebrated actors and has won many awards including seven Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. In 2015, Chiyaan Vikram played the lead character in S Shankar’s I. The movie was a commercial success and the songs of the movie were also appreciated a lot. But, fans must be surprised to know that the audio launch of Chiyaan Vikram’s I was done by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Read further ahead.

Chiyaan Vikram’s I audio launch by Arnold Schwarzenegger

I is a Tamil language action drama thriller, directed by S Shankar. The movie is written by AN Balakrishnan and Swanand Kirkire, casting Chiyaan Vikram, Amy Jackson, and Suresh Gopi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious hunchback who abducts a bride on her wedding day and holds her hostage as he leaves for a revenge spree. The movie was a commercial success and went ahead to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all times. The audio launch of the movie was done by the American Austrian actor and businessman, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During the audio launch, Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen saying thankyou to all the fans because without the fans they would not have successful movies. He went ahead to say that it feels wonderful to sit amongst the most talented people of India and the world right here. After a segment that seemed like a fashion show for bodybuilders, the actor and chief guest for the day also went on the stage and shook hands with everyone present on-stage.

Arnold Schwarzenegger then said that he would like to thank everyone for the extraordinary performance and said to all the bodybuilders that they are all in spectacular shape. Mentioning the director of I, S Shankar, Arnold Schwarzenegger said thankyou for hiring all these talented people for his latest movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger also said that it was an honour to finally meet S Shankar who has done a great job with so many movies, but especially I.

