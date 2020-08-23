Chiyaan Vikram's Telugu Movies That You May Have Missed; Check List

Chiyaan Vikram is a popular Tamil actor who has done many versatile roles. He has featured in more than 40 films and many TV shows and commercials. Many fans might not be aware of the fact that the actor is also a playback singer and has sung many popular songs. Did you know Chiyaan Vikram has been seen in many Telugu movies as well? Here's a list of his Telegu movies:

Chiyaan Vikram's Telugu movies

Chirunavvula Varamistava

Chirunavvula Varamistava was a 1993 Telugu romantic film that was directed by N. H. Chandra. The film starred Vikram in the pivotal role of Vicky, Rani as Vijaya, Ramya Krishna, G. Maruti Rao, Murali Mohan, Annapoorna, Mumtaj, Raju Sundaram and Babu Mohan. There was also a Tamil version of this movie made later.

Akka Pettanam Chelleli Kapuram

Akka Pettanam Chelleli Kapuram was a film that came out in 1993 and was produced by Maganti Sudhakar under the Siva Shakthi Studios Pvt. Ltd. & Prabhu Films banner. The film was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and featured Rajendra Prasad, Aparna, Jayasudha in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a Tamil film. The movie didn't fare well at the box office and has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Bangaru Kutumbam

Bangaru Kutumbam came out in 1994 and was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. The movie featured Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jayasudha in the lead roles and had music composed by Raj-Koti. The movie was well-received by the audiences and critics. The film has got 8.0 out of 10 on IMDb.

Aadaalla Majaka

One of the best Chiyaan Vikram's Telugu movies, Aadaalla Majaka came out in 1995 and was a romantic film directed by Muthyala Subbaiah. The film featured Vikram, Ooha, and Ali in leading roles, while Sudhakar was seen in a supporting role. The movie did well at the box office.

Akka! Bagunnava

Akka! Bagunnava? came out in 1996 and was written by Sriraj Ginne and directed by Mouli. The movie starred Vikram, Jayasudha and Anand in leading roles, while Ravali and Subhashri played supporting roles. The film was later remade for Tamil audiences.

Merupu

Merupu came out in 1996 and was a romantic film. The film was written by Ganapathi Rao Kommanapall and directed by Gopichand Nadella. It featured Anand, Kasthuri, and Vikram in leading roles. The film did very well at the box office and was loved by fans.

9 Nelalu

9 Nelalu came out in 2001 and was a drama film directed by Kranthi Kumar. The film featured Soundarya and Vikram in the lead roles and was later made into a Tamil film. The film was very successful and critics liked the movie as well.

Less Popular Telegu movies

Ooha

Ooha came out in 1996 and was directed by Sivala Prabhakar. Chiyaan Vikram played the role of Mohan in the film. The film didn't do well at the box office and has almost no mention of it anywhere.

Kurralla Rajyam

Kurralla Rajyam came out in 1997 and featured Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film was directed by Boyapati Kameswara Rao.

Youth

Youth came out in 2001 and featured Vikram in the role of Babu. The film was directed by Jitendra.

