Chiyaan Vikram And Ritu Varma's Chemistry On Display In 'Dhruva Natchathiram' First Song

Actor Chiyaan Vikram's long-stalled movie Dhruva Natchathiram's first song Oru Manam was unveiled on Thursday, October 8. The love ballad is composed by Harris Jayaraj and penned by Thamarai. Oru Manam showcases the relationship shared by Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, and Aishwarya Rajesh's characters in the film. The recently released song has already crossed 8 lakh views online.

Dhurva Natchathiram's song Oru Manam released online

The six-minute-long song is a love ballad picturised on Chiyaan Vikram and Ritu Varma. Meanwhile, glimpses of Aishwarya Rajesh and Simran are seen in a few scenes. Oru Manam, sung by Karthik and Shashaa Tripathi, depicts the dilemma faced by Chiyaan Vikram's character, who is head over heels in love with Ritu Varma's character.

Dhurva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Simran in the lead, also features actors like Radikaa Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Vinayakan, Satish Krishnan, among others in prominent roles. The movie written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is touted to be an action-thriller. The film's release was stalled due to undisclosed production issues. However, according to reports, the movie is currently in post-production.

Dhurva Natchathiram's cinematography is handled by Jomon T John, Manoj Paramahamsa, and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, and the film is edited by Praveen Anthony. The movie is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, Gautham Menon, Venkat Somasundaram, Reshma Ghatala, and Senthil Veeraasamy under their respective production banners. Dhurva Natchathiram is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram, on the work front, has Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra in his kitty. The movie, starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has actors like Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, Sarjano Khalid, Mammukoya, among others in prominent roles. The movie also marks the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. He will reportedly play the role of an antagonist in the upcomer.

The film produced by SS Lalit Kumar under his production banner is a supernatural thriller. Reportedly, Vikram will be sporting multiple looks for the film. Besides the upcomer, Chiyaan Vikram also has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Karthik Subbaraj's untitled film.

