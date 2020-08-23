Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Malayalam Films That You Can Binge Watch; See List Here

Raavanan actor Chiyaan Vikram is well known for his Tamil roles. The actor has also contributed to the Malayalam cinema. The actor made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1993 action crime thriller, Dhruvam. Here is a list of Chiyaan Vikram's Malayalam Movies.

ALSO READ: 'Cobra': Chiyaan Vikram Starrer’s Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Opting For Remuneration Slash?

Chiyaan Vikram's Malayalam movies:

Dhruvam:

Chiyaan Vikram made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1993 action crime thriller, Dhruvam. The plot of this film revolved around a village Lord who is portrayed to be fearless. The film also showcases the village Lord’s thirst for justice. However, a criminal who is sentenced to capital punishment wishes to obstruct the village Lord. This film also starred actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Gauthami, and Tiger Prabhakar. Dhruvam was directed by Joshiy and produced by M. Mani.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Starrer 'Tere Naam' Was A Remake Of THIS Chiyaan Vikram Movie

Indraprastham:

Chiyaan Vikram's Indraprastham was a political thriller. The film showcases the love story of a political journalist and actor. However, things start to get ugly when the journalist investigates the illegal activities of a politician. Indraprastham also starred Mammootty, Simran, Devan, and Prakash Raj. While the film was directed by Haridas, it was produced by Premkumar Marath.

Red Indians:

Red Indians was an action drama film that starred actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Vikram plays the role of an electrician in the film. The film showcases a sandalwood smuggler who kidnaps an electrician and forces him to manufacture explosive substances. When Vikram refuses to do so, he is falsely accused of murder.

In addition to Chiyaan Vikram, Red Indians starred Vijayaraghavan and Preetha in the lead roles. Some of the other Red Indians cast members include Manjula Vijayakumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Abu Salim, Suvarna Mathew, Captain Raju and several others. This film was directed by Sunil and it was produced by Jasim Bachan.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram's Daughter Akshita Ready To Welcome Her First Baby Soon: Reports

Rajaputhran:

The Malayalam action-drama, Rajaputhran starred actors Suresh Gopi, Vikram, Vijayaraghavan, Shobana and Murali in the lead roles. The plot of this film revolves around a wildlife photographer who tries to take revenge from those who were responsible for his father’s death. The antagonists also take over his father’s company. This film was directed by Shajoon Kariyal. On the other hand, Rajaputhran was produced by Dinesh Panicker.

Mafia:

The 1993 action crime film Mafia starred Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film also starred Suresh Gopi, Janardhanan, Tiger Prabhakar, Babu Antony, Vijayaraghavan and Geetha. The plot of this film revolves around a journalist who aspires to become a cop. He tries to take revenge from those who murdered his brother.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu Takes 40% Pay Cut For The Movie

Promo Image Source: Chiyaan Vikram's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.