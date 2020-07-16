Christopher Nolan's Mighty Net-worth Is A Matter Of 'Prestige' For Him; Details Inside

Considered as one of the most successful filmmakers, Christopher Nolan has time and again changed the contours of global cinema with his films and has delivered blockbuster films in his career. Since his debut movie, Christopher Nolan has come a long way and has been a part of nearly eighteen blockbuster films. Here is a look at Christopher Nolan’s net worth in the year 2020.

As per reports published online, Christopher Nolan’s net worth is nearly $200 USD, which converts to ₹15,04,87,00,000 (₹1504 crores). Christopher Nolan is known for his biggest hits like Memento, Inception, the Batman Saga: The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Dunkirk. If the reports are to be believed, Christopher Nolan’s 10 films have grossed more than $4.7 billion USD worldwide. As per reports, Christopher Nolan owns a palatial house in Los Angeles, California. Reportedly, Nolan owns many cars including an Audi Q7. In 2015 and in 2019, he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by a reputed magazine.

All about Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s last movie released in the year 2017, called Dunkirk, which follows the story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Directed and written by Nolan, the movie collected a whopping $52.69 million USD during its run at the box office. The movie stars Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Lee Armstrong and James Bloor in the leading roles.

Nolan is currently working in Tenet. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

(Image credits: Youtube screengrab from People&History channel)

