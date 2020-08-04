'Cobra': Chiyaan Vikram Starrer’s Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Opting For Remuneration Slash?

The director of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram starrer movie Cobra, Ajay Gnanamuthu has reportedly opted for a remuneration slash to support the producers of the movie amidst the pandemic situation. It is not a hidden fact that many producers had to undergo several losses with the shootings of several movies stalled amidst the lockdown.

According to media reports, the producer of the movie Lalit Kumar and other producers of the Kollywood industry had sought permission from Kadamba Raju, the Tamil Nadu Minister, to resume the shooting process.

Also Read: Salman Khan Starrer 'Tere Naam' Was A Remake Of THIS Chiyaan Vikram Movie

Ajay Gnanamuthu to go for a 40 percent remuneration slash

After the Minister reportedly denied the shooting permission to the producers, Ajay has decided to opt for a 40 percent remuneration slash to aid the producers of the film. His noble gesture has been encouraging for the makers of the movie. Ajay along with Vikram and the rest of the crew were shooting in Russia when the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government.

Reportedly, even though just a few remaining sections of the movie were left for the shoot, it came to an abrupt halt once the lockdown was announced. Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, and Indian cricketer Irrfan Pathan.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Set To Be Biggest Attraction In Sri Lanka Premier League: Report

The film to mark the debut of Indian cricketer Irrfan Pathan

The makers of the movie recently released the first track from Cobra starring Vikram. The song was a romantic number titled Thumbi Thullal. The track has been composed by AR Rahman. Talking about Ajay, he rose to fame with his film Imaikka Nodigal which had garnered immense critical acclaim. The filmmaker has reportedly shot the movie Cobra in varied locations like Chennai, Europe, Russia, and Kerala.

According to media reports, the makers are planning to resume the shoot of the film once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. The film, Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu's first collaboration with Vikram. It is, however, Vikram's third collaboration with AR Rahman post the movie Raavanan. Cobra movie was officially announced in May 2019 and also marks the debut of Indian cricketer, Irrfan Pathan. According to media reports, he will be playing Vikram's antagonist in the movie.

Also Read: Mexican Businesses Struggling In Pandemic With Little Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.