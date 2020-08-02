Salman Khan Starrer 'Tere Naam' Was A Remake Of THIS Chiyaan Vikram Movie

The South Indian film industry has often inspired Bollywood when it comes to some critically acclaimed or commercially successful movies. Talking about this, not many are aware that South sensation Chiyaan Vikram's cult film Sethu was the main inspiration behind the blockbuster movie Tere Naam which had starred Salman Khan in the lead role. The 2003 movie starring Salman alongside Bhumika Chawla was remade from Vikram's Sethu and had proved to be a turning point in the Dabangg actor's career.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram To Work With Blockbuster Film Director Siruthai Siva For His Next Project?

The movie was directed by Bala

Speaking of the 1999 film Sethu, the movie starred Vikram alongside Abitha, Sivakumar, Simran, and Mohan Vaithya. The film was directed by Bala and was produced by A Kandasamy. The movie's plot revolved around Sethu essayed by Vikram and his tragic love story wherein he spirals into madness after being separated and then ultimately losing the love of his life which was essayed by Abitha. The plot of Tere Naam was based on the similar lines wherein Salman's character Radhe stepped into the shoes of Vikram's Sethu. Bhumika Chawla's character was based on Abitha's role in the movie.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram's Daughter Akshita Ready To Welcome Her First Baby Soon: Reports

The film won a National Award

The movie was initially released in a single suburban theatre in October 1999 but turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office reportedly and was also considered to be one of Vikram's breakthrough movie. The movie also bagged the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film In Tamil. The movie also won big at the Filmfare and the Cinema Express Awards. Not only that but Bala and Vikram also won several laurels for their contributions in the film. Apart from being remade in Bollywood as Tere Naam, the movie was also remade in Kannada as Huchcha. The movie was further remade in Telugu as Seshu, in Bangladesh as Tor Karone Beche Achi and in Odiya as Rakate Lekechi Na.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu Takes 40% Pay Cut For The Movie

The movie was incidentally struggling to find a distributor and only after 67 screenings, it found a buyer as the film was constantly getting rejected due to its tragic climax plotline. But the movie went on to become a massive success and reportedly, Vikram was also mobbed by his fans occasionally after the release of the film. The film's Bollywood remake Tere Naam was also a huge success at the box office and Salman's haircut in the movie had also managed to become a huge trend.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.