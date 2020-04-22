Shaburaj Of 'Comedy Stars' Fame Passes Away At 40 In Kollam Medical Hospital

Comedy Stars fame Shaburaj, aged 40, died in Kollam Medical Hospital on Tuesday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday night reportedly after he complained of heart pain. On Tuesday morning, he died of a heart attack, and the news of his demise was circulated on social media. According to reports, news of Shaburaj's death was reported by his friends on social media.

Reports also reveal that Shaburaj's friends financially helped his family to pay-off his medical expenses. Shaburaj is survived by his wife and four kids. Nothing much has been revealed about the funeral service.

Shaburaj, who rose to fame with his stint in Asianet's Comedy Stars, was popular among the masses for his impeccable comic timing. The show, judged by Rimi Tomy and Jagadish, was one of the most popular shows on television. Meanwhile, Shaburaj's colleague and famous singer Rimi Tony took her social media to express condolences. She wrote about his coming timing and expressed that Shaburaj was supremely talented.

Check out Rimi Tomy's post:

Clips from Shaburaj's days in Comedy Stars:

