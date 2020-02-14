Prithviraj's Top 5 Malayalam Movies From Last Decade: Tiyaan', 'Koode' & Others

A popular star of the Malayalam cinema, Prithviraj, made his acting debut at the age of 19. The son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, Prithviraj, had a humble start with Renjith's Nandanam, which helped him make a mark, especially for his chocolate boy looks. In an old interview, Prithviraj did not hesitate in accepting the fact that acting was not a serious profession for him until he started learning the nuances of the craft. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the actor has proved that he is more than his good looks. Here is a list that explores Prithviraj's best Malayalam movies of the last decade.

Prithviraj's best Malayalam movies of last decade

Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

The thriller, starring Prithviraj, Samvrutha Sunil, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, and Pratap Pothan in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching tale of love and relationships. The Lal Jose directorial was the talk of the town, especially for its melodious background score, and performances of the lead. Released in 2012, Prithviraj's 'Ravi Tharakan' was one of his best performances till date and the film is also considered as one of the best Malayalam movies of the last decade.

Memories (2013)

The movie, starring Prithviraj, Meghana Raj, and Mia George in the lead, narrates the tale of a psychotic killer, who weirdly performs murder. The Jeethu Joseph directorial had Prithviraj playing the role of an investigating officer, who is reeling from the trauma of his wife and child's death. Released in 2013, Prithviraj's performance in the film is, to date, reminisced.

Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (2014)

The movie, starring Prithviraj, Renu Matthews, Asif Ali, Chemban Vinod, Nedumudi Venu, and Sanusha in the lead, narrates the tale of seven prison convicts, who concoct a plan to rob a man who wrecked their lives. The Anil Radhakrishnan directorial was hailed by the audience and critics for its storyline and performance by the lead.

Tiyaan (2017)

The movie, starring Prithviraj, Indrajith, Ananya, and Murali Gopy in the lead, narrates the tale of a village, who falls prey to the vicious plan of a Godman. The Jiyen Krishnakumar directorial, however, failed to garner an expected response. The movie, that brought real-life brothers Prithviraj and Indrajit on screen, was scripted by actor Murali Gopy.

Koode (2018)

The Anjali Menon directorial narrates the tale of an unbreakable bond between a brother and sister. Playing the titular roles in this movie were Nazriya Nazim and Prithviraj. Released in 2018, the movie was an official remake of Marathi film Happy Journey (2014). The family drama also featured Parvathy, Mala Parvathi, Renjith, and Roshan Matthews in pivotal roles.

