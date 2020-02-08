Romantic Malayalam Movies That Shouldn't Be Missed This Valentine's Day

With Valentine's day just around the corner, your list of things to do on February 14th must be ready. There are couples who wish to spend time with each other on this special day by going for a romantic dinner date. On the other hand, there are some couples who just binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. If you are a movie buff and romantic Malayalam movies really excite you, then take a look at this specially curated list of Malayalam movies to watch on Valentine's day.

New-age Malayalam Movies that are perfect for Valentine's day

Oru Adaar Love(2019)

Image Credit: IMDb

When talking about romantic Malayalam movies and Valentines Day films there is no way we fail to mention about the Priya Prakash Varrier and Sooraj Thelakkadu's Oru Adaar Love. The trailer and songs of the film broke the internet, and fans went into a frenzy over Priya's wink in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi song. Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with this film. Oru Adaar Love is an adorable love story of school students. Amongst all the new-age films, this Malayalam movie is a must-watch on Valentines Day.

Mayaanadhi(2017)

Image Credit: IMDb

Directed by Aashiq Abu, a highly recommended romantic Malayalam movie to watch this Valentine's Day is Mayanaadhi. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in the film who is an aspiring actress. Mayaanadhi is a romantic-thriller about Maathen, who tries to meet his girlfriend before leaving the country. The story plot is very interesting and scenes between the lead pair are the highlight of the film.

Premam(2015)

Image Credit: IMDb

A tale of love and romance which takes you on a journey about a boy's struggles to sustain his relationships. Nivin Pauly essayed the lead in the film who tries his best to keep his love life on track, but due to certain circumstantial issues his romantic relationship never solidify. Irrespective of his numerous attempts, nothing changes. That's when he meets a girl whom he knew from his school-days and his idea of love changes. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, this is one of the must-watch Malayalam movies to watch on Valentine's Day.

