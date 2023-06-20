Composer S Thaman Exits Guntur Kaaram After Fallout With Mahesh Babu?

Composer S Thaman, who was working on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas, has reportedly exited the project and a new composer will be stepping in. The development came a few days after a teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birth anniversary on May 31.

The Newsmakers

The reports of Thaman leaving Guntur Kaaram have been circulating for a while. However, it seems like things are confirmed now and the makers will have to replace him. While GV Prakash or Anirudh were rumoured to have been brought in to replace him, there was also a bigger narrative that was developing on social media. Trivikram and Mahesh Babu have been in a troubled situation regarding Thaman and creative differences emerged, leading to his exit.

(Mahesh Babu in the first look video of Guntur Kaaram | Image: GunturKaaram/Twitter)

While Mahesh Babu is entirely opposed to working with S Thaman, Trivikram wants to retain him. Meanwhile, Thaman also shared a tweet on social media, which many believed was a cryptic reply to Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

(Thaman's tweet after controversy with Guntur Kaaram team | Image: Thaman/Twitter)

Who’s saying what?

As per social media chatter, S Thaman is currently on an ultimatum which has come from Mahesh Babu. Following the dissatisfaction of the audience with the music in the announcement video for Guntur Kaaram, the Pokiri star gave Thaman a week’s deadline to finish composing the music for the film or exit the project. Moreover, he has already placed a request with Thaman to seek another music director in his place.

(Mahesh Babu in a poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: GunturKaaram/Twitter)

Several reports are also suggesting that Thaman has already left the project. GV Prakash Kumar or Anirudh will be taking his place.

Meanwhile…

Guntur Kaaram is one of the most anticipated films, given it is going to bring back the hit pair of Trivikram and Mahehs Babu for the third time. Scheduled to release on January 13, 2024 will also Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Jayaram.