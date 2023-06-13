Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB29 Launch Date Confirmed, SS Rajamouli Working On Script

The highly anticipated collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for their upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating significant excitement among fans. While awaiting the official announcement of the movie, speculations about the grand launch of SSMB 29 have started circulating on the internet, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this much-awaited project.

What’s cooking?

Exciting news is circulating on social media, suggesting that the official launch of SSMB 29, the collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, is scheduled to take place on August 9th, coinciding with Mahesh Babu's birthday. As of now, Rajamouli is busy working on the script, and shooting is expected to commence in 2024.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu's character in the film will bear a resemblance to Lord Hanuman, and the storyline will revolve around a thrilling forest adventure. This project is seen as a significant breakthrough for Mahesh Babu, propelling him into the realm of pan-Indian cinema.

With plans for a mid-2025 release, the untitled movie is anticipated to be a grand spectacle, created on an extravagant budget. It is predicted to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema, further heightening the excitement surrounding its release.

Social media is abuzz with excitment

Reacting to the news, fans expressed their excitement for SSMB 29 on social media. One user tweeted, “Finally my dream duo is on the way and I can't wait for the official update.” Another said, “August 9th Is Going To Be A Mass Fest & Mass Destruction.” “The world was waiting for this epic combo of #SSRajmouli and superstar #MaheshBabu,” said one user.

Plot and cast

In a previous revelation, Rajamouli disclosed that the filming for SSMB 29 would take place in the picturesque jungles of Africa. The film is expected to capture an adventurous essence reminiscent of popular franchises like Indiana Jones and James Bond. As for the movie's title, it is yet to be announced.

This highly anticipated project will serve as a significant milestone for Mahesh Babu, marking his entry into the realm of pan-Indian cinema. The film is scheduled for a global release by the end of 2025 in multiple languages, catering to a wide audience. Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, specifically the legend of Lord Hanuman's journey to Sri Lanka to rescue Goddess Sita, the Telugu actor's character will embark on a search for something significant while traversing various locations worldwide.

Mahesh Babu's role will bear resemblance to Lord Hanuman, known for his courage, strength, and unwavering determination, particularly in challenging jungle environments.

While following the narrative course of the epic Ramayana, Rajamouli will incorporate a unique twist, adding his creative touch to the storyline. The fusion of mythological elements, captivating adventures, and Mahesh Babu's portrayal is set to create an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences.