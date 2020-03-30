The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Here Is A List Of Telugu Actors Who've Donated To COVID-19 Relief Fund

Regional Indian Cinema

Coronavirus outbreak has brought some Telugu actors to contribute in this hour of crisis, here if the list of some Telugu actors who have donated:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Many of the Telugu actors have raised their help towards the affected people from the Coronavirus pandemic. These South Cinema actors have come forward to support the daily wage workers, health/medical sectors, and many of the other people in this fight against the coronavirus. This dangerous outbreak has not only impacted the daily life of individuals but is also deeply affecting the daily wage-earning workers. Due to the Corona Virus outbreak, all the production work has taken a halt and hence these daily wage workers have been suffering a lot through this bad time.

Also read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Luxury Brand Chanel To Produce Face Masks To Cope With Global Demand

Since the last few days, it has been seen that a number of South stars have been contributing to the fight against novel coronavirus. The donation is in many ways such as some of the stars are donating money, while some of them have chosen to donate for the medical equipment, and many of them are also providing rice bags and other grocery items, and so on. So, here is the list of some Telugu actors who have donated during this coronavirus outbreak.

Telugu actors who have donated for this fight against coronavirus outbreak

Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan to convert his old house located in Chennai into a temporary hospital for helping out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read | Rajasthan NGO Takes Responsibility To Distribute 7 Lakh Masks To Fight Coronavirus

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, the south star took his twitter to on Thursday and stated that he would be donating Rs.50 lakh each to the CM’s Relief Funds of both the Telugu States.

 

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu tweeted on his Twitter page stating about the difficult time faced by the cinema wage workers and contributed Rs. 25 lakhs towards the novel coronavirus crisis charity for the TFI workers. 

Ram Charan

Ram Charan donated Rs. 70 lakhs to combat this coronavirus outbreak. He donated this money toward the Central government and both the Telugu states as well. 

Also read | UK: Coronavirus Kills 209, Nationwide Death Toll Rises To 1,228

Chiranjeevi 

Chiranjeevi, the Telugu actor tweeted that, getting inspired by the actor Pawan Kalyan and keeping the lower and daily wage workers in mind he donated Rs. 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers. 

Nithiin

To help the people fight against this pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Nithiin donated a fund of Rs. 10 lakhs to the Telangana CM's relief fund.

Also read | PM Modi Stays True To 'Mann Ki Baat' Promise, Shares 'fitness Routine' Amid COVID Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES