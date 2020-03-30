Coronavirus: Here Is A List Of Telugu Actors Who've Donated To COVID-19 Relief Fund

Many of the Telugu actors have raised their help towards the affected people from the Coronavirus pandemic. These South Cinema actors have come forward to support the daily wage workers, health/medical sectors, and many of the other people in this fight against the coronavirus. This dangerous outbreak has not only impacted the daily life of individuals but is also deeply affecting the daily wage-earning workers. Due to the Corona Virus outbreak, all the production work has taken a halt and hence these daily wage workers have been suffering a lot through this bad time.

Since the last few days, it has been seen that a number of South stars have been contributing to the fight against novel coronavirus. The donation is in many ways such as some of the stars are donating money, while some of them have chosen to donate for the medical equipment, and many of them are also providing rice bags and other grocery items, and so on. So, here is the list of some Telugu actors who have donated during this coronavirus outbreak.

Telugu actors who have donated for this fight against coronavirus outbreak

Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan to convert his old house located in Chennai into a temporary hospital for helping out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

இந்த நெருக்கடி நேரத்தில் எளியோருக்கு பணி செய்ய மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இருக்கும் மருத்துவர்களை கொண்டு, என் வீடாக இருந்த கட்டிடத்தை, தற்காலிகமாக எளிய மக்களுக்கான மருத்துவ மய்யமாக்கி,மக்களுக்கு உதவ நினைக்கிறேன்.அரசின் அனுமதி கிடைத்தால்,அதை செய்ய தயாராக காத்திருக்கிறேன்.

உங்கள் நான் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2020

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, the south star took his twitter to on Thursday and stated that he would be donating Rs.50 lakh each to the CM’s Relief Funds of both the Telugu States.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu tweeted on his Twitter page stating about the difficult time faced by the cinema wage workers and contributed Rs. 25 lakhs towards the novel coronavirus crisis charity for the TFI workers.

The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times 🙏🙏 #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 28, 2020

Ram Charan

Ram Charan donated Rs. 70 lakhs to combat this coronavirus outbreak. He donated this money toward the Central government and both the Telugu states as well.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, the Telugu actor tweeted that, getting inspired by the actor Pawan Kalyan and keeping the lower and daily wage workers in mind he donated Rs. 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers.

The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Nithiin

To help the people fight against this pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Nithiin donated a fund of Rs. 10 lakhs to the Telangana CM's relief fund.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

