UK: Coronavirus kills 209, nationwide death toll rises to 1,228

The number of people who have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228 on March 29, an increase of 209, international media reported. This comes as the number of those infected by the virus rose to 19,522.

'Significant period'

Earlier on Sunday, Cabinet Minister of the UK government, Michael Gove said that the people should be prepared for a "significant period" of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He added that though he couldn’t make an actual prediction, everyone should prepare for a significant period when these measures would still be in place.

This comes as the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly wrote a letter to urge everyone to stay at home and warn that ‘things will get worse before they get better’. Johnson, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, has reportedly spent an estimated 5.8 million pound on the letters which will be sent to almost 30 million households across UK starting from next week. In the letter, Johnson pleaded Britons to ‘follow the rules’ and added that the authorities won’t hesitate to go further with stricter lockdown measures.

In the letter, Johnson wrote, “We know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal”. He further thanked the healthcare workers and wrote, “It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour. Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable. That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

