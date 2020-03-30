PM Modi Stays True To 'Mann Ki Baat' Promise, Shares 'fitness Routine' Amid COVID Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some Yoga videoes on Twitter after someone asked him about his fitness routine during the lockdown time during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Sharing a YouTube link of the videos, PM Modi wrote, "I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly."

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

PM Modi, in another tweet, said, "I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others." The videos are also available in different languages, he added.