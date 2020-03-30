The Debate
PM Modi Stays True To 'Mann Ki Baat' Promise, Shares 'fitness Routine' Amid COVID Lockdown

General News

PM Modi on Monday shared some Yoga videoes on Twitter after someone asked him about his fitness routine amid the lockdown time during 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some Yoga videoes on Twitter after someone asked him about his fitness routine during the lockdown time during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Sharing a YouTube link of the videos, PM Modi wrote, "I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly."

PM Modi, in another tweet, said, "I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others." The videos are also available in different languages, he added.

 

First Published:
