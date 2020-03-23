South Star Suriya Urges Fans To Stay Indoors & Maintain Social Distancing; Watch Video

Several celebrities have been sharing awareness on their social media accounts about the growing concerns about their fans' wellbeing as the novel Coronavirus continues to spread all over the world. Recently, popular Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter to share awareness with his fans about social distancing and urged them to stay safe and take necessary precautions.

In the video, Suriya revealed that the virus is spreading much faster than expected and said that the only thing that everyone needs to spread is awareness. The actor also urged fans to fight this virus by being inside the house. He also went on to reveal that the death rate in Italy is comparatively higher than in China. He said that it is because people did not listen and were roaming outside.

Suriya told his fans that India should not be another Italy and has requested them to stay indoors and keep a distance for one another. He also said that one must wash their hands and feet once they enter any place. Suriya also enlightened people about how when a person travels by public transport, the people around him suffer and therefore he has requested people to stay isolated.

The actor also advised people to not make any ignorant mistakes as the doctors, health departments and the cleaning staffs have been working tirelessly so that everyone remains healthy and safe. Towards the end, he once again told his fans to stay indoors and be safe. Check out the video below.

Coronavirus update

As per reports, there are currently about 340,554 positive cases all around the world. The World Health Organization has been sharing awareness by posting pictures and videos on their Instagram handle. Here’s taking a look at a few posts by WHO on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

