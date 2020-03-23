Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar Urges Fans To Rise Above Religion And Stop Hoarding Things

The coronavirus pandemic has caused great chaos all over the globe as many countries have been forced to lockdown due to the threat of the virus. People are under self-isolation as the threat of the deadly virus keeps growing. In these tough times, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has urged the people to rise above their clashes over religion and economic status and work against the spread of the virus together.

Shoaib Akhtar urges people to rise above religion amidst coronavirus pandemic

The former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar requested his fans all across the globe to consider the coronavirus threat as real and not discriminate on the lines of religion. In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Akhtar, one of the icons of Pakistan cricket, urged the fans to rise above all religions and work towards fighting coronavirus as a global force. He added that the lockdowns are in order so that people can remain safe and he advised the viewers to stay indoors as interaction and meetings won't help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoaib Akhtar advises fans to not hoard things amidst coronavirus pandemic

Shoaib Akhtar, one of Pakistan cricket's former stars, has urged his fans to stop hoarding amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He advised them to think about the daily wage workers and stop hoarding things as shops are empty. In a bid to encourage people to stop hoarding, he added that people might not live necessarily for three months so there is no point in hoarding essentials. Shoaib Akhtar further said that people should think above religion and instead help each other and collect funds to help people suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar asks his fans to stop hoarding things and rise above religion during coronavirus pandemic

Shoaib Akhtar blames China for coronavirus pandemic

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who was a vital part of the Pakistan cricket set up in the 2000s, has slammed the Chinese and the people responsible for the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. While he lashed out at the Chinese people, he said that there has to be a law with respect to animals. Coronavirus, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, affecting over 300,000 people and claiming over 13,000 lives. In Pakistan, around 800 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded so far while five people have lost their lives.

