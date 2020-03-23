India's Air Quality Index Stands At 'Satisfactory' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As several states in the country have been put under lockdown, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across India has been reduced, leading to less pollution. According to the SAFAR Index, the overall air quality has been satisfactory on Monday.

As Delhi has been one of the most polluted across the country, the SAFAR's summary index said, "The overall Delhi AQI is in the satisfactory category on 23rd March morning, the reduction in vehicular emission is one of the possible causes of sudden AQI improvement. The SAFAR model suggests AQI likely to be at the higher end of satisfactory to lower end of moderate category on 24th March. The moderate category is forecasted for 25th March."

Meanwhile, Mumbai's AQI stands at 69, Pune stands at 55 and Ahmedabad stands at 106.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 338,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,688 people. Meanwhile, around 99,003 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Delhi's Air Quality improves marginally from 'very poor' to 'poor', AQI at 208

In India, over 420 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Read: Kolkata's AQI improves significantly during 'Janata Curfew'

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

Read: Idris Elba says coronavirus outbreak is 'world reacting to human race'

Read: Experts claim Air Quality improving in countries placed under coronavirus lockdown