Custody Trailer: Naga Chaitanya Is A Fierce Cop Caught Up Between Duty And Love

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Custody's trailer was released. The film features the actor in the role of a police officer. The film also features Krithi Shetty as Naga Chaitanya's love interest Revathi and Arwind Swamy in the role of Raazu. Fans who were waiting eagerly for the trailer of the movie finally got a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya's fierce role.

Custody trailer release

The film will release in two languages - Telugu and Tamil. Across 2 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer gives a glimpse into what fans and cinema lovers can expect from the action-packed film. The trailer opens with Naga Chaitanya's character A. Shiva getting berated owing to a mistake he made while being deployed on duty as protection for the chief minister. The trailer also reveals Krithi Shetty, in the role of Revathi, who is Shiva's love interest.

The trailer reveals that Revathi is about to get married soon and it is up to Shiva to step in and prevent it from happening. The plot also reveals how Shiva will be in pursuit of a wanted criminal. Shetty makes for an important plot point in Custody as the film revolves around Shiva simultaneously trying to display the utmost sincerity for his job as a police officer along with serious complications in his love life. Shetty's character Revathi can also be heard asking Naga Chaitanya's Shiva why he feels the need to display such dedication to his department and his job even at the cost of his own personal life. Naga Chaitanya even took to his Instagram stories to share the link of the newly-released movie trailer.

Naga Chaitanya's Custody promotions



Naga Chaitanya has been rather active in promoting his upcoming film Custody, having gotten in to promotions even before its recent trailer release. He has also been appreciated for choosing to play the role of a police constable as opposed to a high-ranking officer. Naga Chaitanya's response to this appreciation was to point out how it was high time police constables got cinematic representation as it is the new entrants in the force who have the most zeal within them to spark actual change, much like his own character Shiva.

Custody has been directed by Venkat Prabhu with Ilaiyaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja stepping in as music directors. Custody appears to be pegged on the theme of truth triumphing against all odds. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer is eyeing a May 12 release.