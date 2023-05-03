Naga Chaitanya Opens About Up About Exes, Kisses And Life Regrets

Naga Chaitanya has been in the news recently, not just for his forthcoming movie Custody, but also for his comments about past relationships. In a Truth and Dare game with YouTuber Irfan, Naga Chaitanya stated that he doesn’t like remaining friends with exes. The actor said, “We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship.”

In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya was also asked about the number of people he had kissed on screen. The actor revealed that he had lost count of the same, adding that he has kissed so many people in movies that he has forgotten the count. This statement has garnered a lot of attention and raised eyebrows amongst his fans.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga’s separation from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021 also made headlines. However, the actor has stated that he has no specific regrets in life. He said, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson”.

Naga Chaitanya's Personal Life

On the personal front, ever since his separation from Samantha, rumours about him dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala have caught fire. However, Naga and Sobhita have never really spoken about dating each other in public as yet. A few weeks ago, an old pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had gone viral on the Internet. While Chaitanya was seen posing with a chef, Sobhita was seen sitting at a table behind them.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with his upcoming cop drama Custody. The bilingual film also stars Kirthi Shetty in the lead role and is set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for the film and has been actively participating in interviews and media interactions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on facing troll post split with Naga Chaitanya

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been vocal about the trolls she faced post her split with Naga Chaitanya. She has urged people to express their disappointment in a more civilised manner. The actor said, "I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other."

Naga Chaitanya's recent comments about exes have sparked a debate online with many users expressing their agreement or disagreement with his statement. It remains to be seen how the actor's personal life and professional career will shape up in the future. However, his fans are eagerly waiting for his Tamil debut Custody and are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.