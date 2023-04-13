Naga Chaitanya Humbled As Cop Recounts How Tadakha Help Him Recover From Brain Injury

Naga Chaitanya is currently on a round of promotions for his upcoming Telugu film, Custody. He met with some police constables in Hyderabad. It is there that one of them shared an inspiring story involving the Love Story actor. Earlier, Naga Chaitantya also spent some time with trainees at an academy for the promotions of Custody, in which he plays a cop.

How a Naga Chaitanya film healed a cop's brain injury

Speaking about Naga Chaitanya's 2013 film Tadakha, a police constable recounted how the film inspired him, and essentially helped him recover from a brain injury. Recalling a scene from the film where Naga Chaitanya's Kartik provides words of wisdom to police officer Sunil played by Sivarama Krishna, rendering him fearless, the police constable shared how deeply that scene impacted him.

The cop revealed how he himself was involved in a bike accident a year earlier which left him with a blood clot in the brain and an inability to speak. In his own words, Tadakha, and that scene in particular, helped him heal. The police constable said, "This film inspired me so much and I have been able to speak a little bit and run now. Today, I am in this stage only because of you". Others at the meet and greet also chimed in, commenting on how it was very appreciable that Naga Chaitanya chose to play a simple constable in his upcoming film Custody as opposed to a high-ranking officer.

Naga Chaitanya on playing a constable

Speaking about his role in the film, Naga Chaitanya commented on how he jumped at the opportunity to play a constable as it was a rare occurence. He reflected on how constables have been less explored in films even when they are the ones who are freshly trained and filled with passion to make a change. Naga Chaitanya said, "The future is in their hands". At the event, the actor also displayed his fitness by performing some physical tasks.

Custody is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is slated for a theatrical release on May 12 this year. The film stars Naga Chaitanya along with Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami.