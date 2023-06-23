Dasara Actor Shine Tom Chacko Onboard Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Devara

Quick links:
Devara stars Jr NTR in lead role (Image: Republic)
Jr NTR's upcoming film Devara has welcomed a new cast member onboard. The movie as it is boasts of a stellar cast, with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan playing other pivotal roles. Now, the pan-India release, which has been filming at a brisk pace, has been joined by Shine Tom Chacko.
Confirming his casting in Devara, Shine Tom Chacko shared a poster of the film with his photo on it to his Instagram stories. He is originally a Malayalam actor but has ventured outside his film industry as well, with Devara being his latest Telugu film. Earlier, he had wished Jr NTR on his birthday by sharing a poster of Devara. This had led fans to believe that it was a subtle hint that he was in talks to be part of the film. Now, it is confirmed.
(Shin Tom Chacko wishes Jr NTR on his birthday on May 20 | Image: Shin Tom Chacko/Instagram)
He was last seen in Nani's Dasara, in which he played the antagonist. His role was loved by the fans and now, he will be taking on another role in a Telugu film, which will get a pan-India release and expose him to a wider audience. Meanwhile, the details of his role are under the wraps and more information will be coming forward in due time.
Devara stars Jr NTR, who is a Tollywood star, and Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are from Bollywood. With Shine Tom Chacko coming in, the upcoming action film is shaping up to be a truly pan-India film with stars from all film industries. Koratala Siva is the director, with the film eyeing April 5, 2024 release.