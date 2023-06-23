Dasara Actor Shine Tom Chacko Onboard Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Devara

Jr NTR's upcoming film Devara has welcomed a new cast member onboard. The movie as it is boasts of a stellar cast, with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan playing other pivotal roles. Now, the pan-India release, which has been filming at a brisk pace, has been joined by Shine Tom Chacko.

Shine Tom Chacko last featured in Dasara.

He had earlier shared a poster of Devara hinting that he was in talks for the film.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist opposite Jr NTR.

Devara welcomes Shine Tom Chacko on board

Confirming his casting in Devara, Shine Tom Chacko shared a poster of the film with his photo on it to his Instagram stories. He is originally a Malayalam actor but has ventured outside his film industry as well, with Devara being his latest Telugu film. Earlier, he had wished Jr NTR on his birthday by sharing a poster of Devara. This had led fans to believe that it was a subtle hint that he was in talks to be part of the film. Now, it is confirmed.

(Shin Tom Chacko wishes Jr NTR on his birthday on May 20 | Image: Shin Tom Chacko/Instagram)

He was last seen in Nani's Dasara, in which he played the antagonist. His role was loved by the fans and now, he will be taking on another role in a Telugu film, which will get a pan-India release and expose him to a wider audience. Meanwhile, the details of his role are under the wraps and more information will be coming forward in due time.

A pan-India cast for Devara

Devara stars Jr NTR, who is a Tollywood star, and Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are from Bollywood. With Shine Tom Chacko coming in, the upcoming action film is shaping up to be a truly pan-India film with stars from all film industries. Koratala Siva is the director, with the film eyeing April 5, 2024 release.