Dasara Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark At Box Office; Nani Thanks Prabhas, Mahesh Babu For Support

Nani, who has been basking in the success of his film Dasara, had a meet where he got to meet his fans personally. The Telugu star thanked his fans and all those from the industry who supported him. Reportedly, in just six days, Dasara earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the first film starring Nani to achieve this a milestone.

Nani acknowledges people behind Dasara success

During the success meet of Dasara, Nani motivated everyone by saying that no matter what people say, one can achieve whatever they want to in life. "So many people from the industry supported me and Dasara. Mahesh Babu and Prabhas Anna especially supported me with a tweet on Dasara. The proud director's SS Rajamouli and Sukumar sir also. Thank you to everyone who supported and made it reach to you guys," the HIT 2 star said.

Nani also took to his twitter handle to thank his fans and wrote, "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins. #Dasara." Check out the post below:

About Dasara movie success

Telugu star Nani's pan-India film Dasara has crossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, the makers said. Released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the period action drama received mixed to positive reviews. Directed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note that said the movie has been well-received in India and in the US. The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the USA where it is close to reaching USD 2 million, the note read. Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

(With PTI inputs)

