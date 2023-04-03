SS Rajamouli, Prabhas Praise Nani, Keerthy Suresh For Their Performance In Dasara

Actor Nani recently received praise from the likes of RRR director SS Rajamouli, Telugu actor Prabhas and more for his performance in Dasara. Coming from the director Srikanth Odhela, Dasara has already garnered a total of Rs. 85 crores in its four-day run despite a budget of Rs. 65 crores. Nani took to Instagram and reacted to the high praise he has been receiving. In Dasara, Nani appears alongside Mahanti actor Keerthy Suresh.

Posting a screenshot of Prabhas’ Instagram Story, Nani thanked Prabhas for his high praise. Prabhas said in his Instagram Story that he’d just seen the film, and he “loved it.” He commended director Srikanth Odhela, actor Keerthy Suresh and Nani for their work. The Baahubali actor added that there should be more films such as Dasara. Celebrities such as Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Ravi Teja and Mahesh Babu have opened up about their praise for the film.

Moreover, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to applaud the film. Rajamouli said that despite having a rough setting and hardened characters, Odhela managed to tell a “tender heart touching lovestory.” Rajamouli added that Dasara featured a “career best performance by Nani.” He praised every aspect of the feature film, may it be the cinematography, performance by the cast, or the background score. He also congratulated the team of Dasara for their staggering success.

Nani took to Twitter to react to the Baahubali director’s praise. He said that the praise from SS Rajamouli is itself the “Dasara team’s Oscar.” Others such as Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Anupama Chopra and more praised Dasara on Twitter as well.

Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role.



Every actor's performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2023

Nani on the possibility of Eega 2

SS Rajamouli and Nani have previously worked together on Eega. The film was subsequently dubbed in Hindi, and received a release as Makkhi. The film became wildly successful despite being made on a limited budget. Recently, Nani said that he’s been discussing ideas for Eega 2 with Rajamouli, and added that if the sequel was to be announced now, it would become one of the most successful films throughout the globe.