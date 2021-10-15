'Dasara': Nani And Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Project Revealed; Motion Poster Out

After teasing fans with his upcoming 29th project's intriguing poster, Nani has finally unveiled the title and motion poster of Dasara, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Taking to their Twitter handles on the occasion of Dussehra, the makers revealed the raw, dishevelled look of Nani as well as the promo clip to introduce his and Keerthy's characters. The monochrome video opens up with a powerful background score with a train passing amidst a blurry backdrop.

It then pans to Nani's character, introducing him as 'Natural Star NANI," further giving a fleeting look at Suresh, who is sporting a bindi. The video then unveils the names of major people on board the project including that of the debutant director Srikanth Odela as well as Sudhakar Cherukuri, who is bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Nani, Keerthy Suresh come together for Dasara

Taking to their respective social media handles on Friday, October 15, the leading duo uploaded the poster. Nani captioned it as "Hi #Nani29 is #DASARA", while Suresh expressed excitement for the project and wrote," Glad to be sharing screen space with @NameisNani once again after Nenu Local Very excited for this project, can’t wait to start shooting[sic]."

Take a look:

According to Pinkvilla reports, Dasara will be an action-packed role set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others are in pivotal roles. The film's music score has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Navin Nooli has been roped in as the editor. Sathyan Sooryan ISC will be handling the cinematography with Vijay Chaganti onboard as the executive producer.

More on Nani's work front

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen in Shyam Singha Roy, a new motion poster for which was unveiled by the actor yesterday. The supernatural thriller film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and revolves around the theme of reincarnation. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Ante Sundariniki, which is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film has concluded two schedules of its shoot.

(Image: Twitter/@NAMEISNANI/Facebook/@KEERTHYSURESH/@NANI)