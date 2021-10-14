Nani Unveils Intense Motion Poster Of 'Shyam Singha Roy'; Film Set To Release In December

Makers of Nani's much-anticipated Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy have released a new motion poster from the film introducing Vasu. The clip, which has been released on the occasion of Dussehra, showcases Nani in a raging avatar with Goddess Kali Maa's idol in the background. The film has been garnering headlines ever since Nani's first look as Shyam Singha Roy was unveiled earlier this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle today, the Natural Star introduced his character with the motion poster, whose caption read, "His Love. His Legacy and His word." Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian and is slated to release this December.

Nani introduces Vasu from Shyam Singha Roy

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, October 14, the actor uploaded the forty-second clip which opened up with an intense background score, showcasing Nani in a fierce avatar coupled with Kali Maa's idol in the backdrop. It then pans to another visual of his character Vasu with the Goddess' graffiti in the background. For the caption, he wrote, "Introducing 𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗨 #ShyamSinghaRoy ‘KALI’ is a ferocious form of ‘DEVI’ 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗖[sic]."

Take a look:

More on Nani's upcoming film

The supernatural thriller is reportedly high on visual effects and is based on the theme of reincarnation. The film is produced by Niharika Entertainment and also stars Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in important roles. Filmed across Hyderabad and Kolkata earlier this year, its release date had been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now release sometime in December this year. The soundtracks have been composed by Mickey J Meyer, while Sanu John Varghese has helmed the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Nani who was last seen in the pandemic releases Tuck Jagadish and V, both of which went on to receive positive feedbacks from fans and critics alike, will also be seen in Ante Sundariniki, which is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The Vivek Athreya directorial, which also stars Nazriya Nazim in her Telugu debut, has completed two schedules of its shoot.

(Image: @NAMEISNANI/Instagram)