'Nani29': Actor Nani Teases Upcoming Movie; To Be Announced On October 15

Famous Tollywood actor Nani is set to announce his 29th film on October 15, at 1:53 PM, marking the occasion of Dussehra. The actor recently took to his Twitter handle to tease the project with an intriguing looking poster. The movie is tentatively being referred to as #Nani29 and the latest update has tingled fans' curiosity with many Twitteratis expressing excitement about the film's development.

Reportedly, the film is being bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, while Swaroop RSJ will be helming the actor's 29th film. On the work front, Nani was last seen in Tuck Jagadish, which was directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Another pandemic release of the actor titled V also received positive feedback after its OTT release on September 5 last year. It went on to become the most-watched Telugu film on a streaming platform in 2020.

Actor Nani teases Nani29 on social media

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 13, the Ashta Chamma actor uploaded a spooky-looking poster of his upcoming film that read, "NANI29 15.10.2021 1:53 PM." One can see the text in the monochrome backdrop of a running train, with smoke coming out of its chimneys that creates a spooky-looking background. Take a look.

What's on Nani's work front?

The actor-producer has an interesting lineup of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Shyam Singha Roy, which is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The supernatural thriller film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and revolves around the theme of reincarnation. The film, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal roles, has wrapped shooting. Its music score has been composed by Mickey J. Meyer with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese. The movie's production and release had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Ante Sundariniki, which is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The Vivek Athreya directorial, which also stars Nazriya Nazim in her Telugu debut, has completed two schedules of its shoot.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/@NAMEISNANI)