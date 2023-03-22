Dasara Star Nani On Being Called Natural Star: I Find It Funny And Weird

Telugu actor Nani recently opened up on how he got the nickname 'natural star'. The actor, in an interview, revealed the Telugu media came up with the name 'Sahaja Natudu', which basically translates to 'Natural Actor'.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nani said, "I found it funny, I found it weird. They used to call me ‘Sahaja Natudu’ when they wrote an article about me. Then that slowly changed into a Natural Actor in a film called ‘Janda Pai Kapiraju’ and after that, it was in Bhale Bhale Magadivoy that the tag was put on screen. It was a fun film and I thought it was a funny film so ok.”

However, Nani continues by saying that he first had second thoughts about the title and wanted to take it out of his later flicks. Yet, he recalls how they attempted to remove the title from two of his later films and how the fans responded angrily, leading to the term remaining.

Nani continues by saying he never again had second thoughts about utilising the title in his movies because everyone who loves him agreed that it fit him.

Nani's upcoming projects

On the work front, Nani is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dasara, which will release Pan-India on March 30. The film is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

Nani spoke about Dasara previously during the launch of the film in February. He described the film as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush”. During the launch of the teaser, Nani spoke about how RRR, as a Telugu film, became a worldwide hit throughout the world, and KGF and Kantara also gained recognition. He boldly said that in 2023, Dasara will gain the same recognition.

“Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema,” said Nani. He added, “KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.” Besides Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim and others also feature in Dasara in supporting roles.