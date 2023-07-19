Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas In US For Project K Title Launch At San Diego Comic Con

Project K team is gearing up to unveil the film's title and first look at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 (IST). After Prabhas, Kamal Haasan landed in the US ahead of the launch at the event. The makers are also expected to unveil the first look of the film at the event.

3 things you need to know

Project K is a sci-fi action drama also starring Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Amitabh Bachchan is said to be playing Prabhas' 'guru' in the film.

Project K is set to release on January 12 next year.

Kamal Haasan lands in US

Vyjayanthi Movies shared a picture of Kamal Haasan in the US as they informed fans that the Tamil star has reached San Diego to mark his presence at Comic-Con. It is rumoured the actor will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film.

(Kamal Haasan has joined Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others in Project K | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

"Good morning Amerika. Love from the city of the rising sun!" read the caption. In the image, Haasan could be seen enjoying a stroll on the streets in athleisure and flip-flops.

Baahubali reunion in US

In another picture from the US, Prabhas was seen with Rana Daggubati. It was the Adipurush star's first picture after the box office failure of the pan-India film and Salaar teaser launch. "The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20," read the caption.

(Prabhas and Rana Daggubati wore Project K merchandise in a pic from US | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

The two actors, who have worked together in the commercially successful Baahubali franchise, looked up at the Hollywood billboard in the snap.

Deepika Padukone to skip SDCC

Deepika Padukone, who plays a lead role in Project K, will not be joinning Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in US. As per news agency PTI, the actress is a member of SAG-AFTRA and owing to this, she not be part of the Project K title launch at the SDCC. Recently, the makers shared the first look at Deepika's character. In the still, the actress wore an intense gaze.

(First look of Deepika Padukone | Image: Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

The makers introduced Deepika's character, saying, "In her eyes she carries the hope of a new world."

When will Project K release?

Written and helmed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction drama is produced by C Aswani Dutt. Project K is a pan-India film that will release in theatres next year on January 12. Reportedly, the film is titled KaalChakra.